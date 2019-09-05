Choose The Right Partner Before You Get In To Marriage or Abstain from SEX----MCE Appealed

As an implementing partner, it is therefore imperative to use your good authorities and various platform to intensify HIV prevention and unrespectful activities to further reduce the incidence of the epidemic in the municipality, Hon Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa addressed the people of Nkoranza South at the National Youth Authority Adolescent Reproductive Health Program.

Hon MCE, the Chairman of the Municipal Committee of Ghana AIDS Commission made the people, especially the youth to know that, She is working assiduously with her team to educate on abstinence, being faithful to the uninfected sexual partner.

She also pleaded again, strengthen collaboration with all other stakeholders in the municipality to enhance the municipal HIV response.

Hon. Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa further to advised the people , especially the youth to choose the right partner as they purely love them before they get in married and for not that, the general population especially the youth to be consistent use of condom.

The Municipal Chief Executive, finally urged the youth especially not involve bad company(friends), because bad friends keep people with bad decisions and some other bad deeds at the National Youth Authority Adolescent Reproductive Health Program at Nkoranza South municipality.

Author by Nana Brempong-Kesse

An Investigative & Broadcast Journalist