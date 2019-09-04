Ghana To Host 2019 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF)

Ghana is hosting Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Accra. The conference which begins on Tuesday 3rd to 6th September, 2019 will discuss among other things issues confronting Agriculture and find solutions that will Transform the sector in Africa.

The conference which is on the theme “Grow digital:Leveraging digital transformation to drive sustainable food systems in Africa”. will evaluate progress made in the past decade in the continent and identify ways to spur Africa's agriculture with digitalization as a key driver to the agricultural transformation agenda.

African Heads of State and 15+ ministers, policy leadership from African Governments will also show case the progress made and the lessons learned from their agricultural transformation efforts so that they serve as champions for the rest of the continent.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday 2nd September, 2019, by the AGRF communications team.

According to the statement, the Government of Ghana under the leadership of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the AGRF Partners Group will co-host the the conference.

The AGRF which was launched on 16th April, 2019 in Accra is

expected to bring together more than 2,300 delegates and high-level dignitaries in the agricultural landscape.

“These dignitaries includes former Heads of State and Government; Agriculture and Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors; eminent leaders of global and regional development institutions; top industry players from the national, regional, and global private sector among others.

The Forum will among other things”identify and catalyze the enabling policies, programs, and investments to leverage digital transformation to drive sustainable food systems in Africa and also take stock, and learn from compelling evidence across the continent, presented by many of the most inspiring leaders, including young people, turning agriculture into thriving enterprises”.

Farmers will be given an opportunity to demonstrate how the use of technology and better farming methods is able to transform entire communities and nations;

“There will be an announcement of the 2019 Africa Food Prize Winner: Recognition of this year's laureate and 2019, Africa food prize winner will selected.This will be done by an Independent Prize Committee chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo who looks forward to AGRF hosted in Accra.

The Prize will recognize an extraordinary individual whose outstanding contribution to African agriculture in recent years is forging a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans”.

“The 2019 AGRF is special to Ghana as it coincides with the first anniversary of the late Kofi Annan who was the founding Chairman of AGRA.

It also comes at a special time for Ghana, where the Government of Ghana under the leadership of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is pursuing an inclusive agriculture transformation through practical solutions to unleash the full potential of Ghana's millions of small-holder farmers and their families who provide about 80% of the food consumed in our country.

The forum will therefore showcase the outstanding leadership of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Government of Ghana in advancing Ghana's national agricultural transformation agenda which is linked to the Malabo and sustainable development goals”.