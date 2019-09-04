Community Leaders and Asante Delegation Officially Welcome Otumfoo to the USA

A high powered delegation from the various Asante Associations including Nananom from Washington DC Metro Area and New York in the East Coast of USA paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to officially welcome him to the United States ahead of his international engagements. On Monday September 2, 2019 the delegation met with His Royal Majesty at his Maryland abode in a suburb close to Washington DC.

The New York delegation led by Nana Anane Amponsah joined their Washington DC Counterparts to pay homage to the Asante overlord.

Nana Kwame Ampem Darko, the Asantefoohene of Washington Metro area and Nana Poku the Kontihemaa led the Washington DC delegation which included Nana Obour Gyau – Bechem Adumhene, Okogyeadwa Nti-Yeboah, Domakwaihene, Nana Owusu Appia-Dankwah Kwandahor, Manwerehene of Amoafo Traditional Area, Nana Adu Acheampong –Mponua Kyidomhene of Effiduase, Nana Afia Serwaa Ampaafo-Yaw Nkrumah hemaa, Nana Kwaku Frempong-Washington Metro Aduanahene, Nana Akosua Asantewaa-Adukrom Gyaasehemaa, and Nana Ogyaabo Bento III Benkumhene Of Gomoa Dahom and Sanaahene Of Gomoa Ajumaku Traditional Area.

Later in the afternoon Agogohemaa, Nana Afrakomaah Serwah Kusi Oboadum and The Adansihene, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II also paid courtesy calls on Otumfuo Otumfoo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived in the U.S capital, Washington D.C on Saturday August 31, 2019. He is scheduled to address the African Union on September 9 and also deliver a speech on the Culture of Peace at the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Forum on September 13.