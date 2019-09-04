Government Takes Regional Town Hall Meetings To Bono East

Government will hold its 4th Townhall meeting in the Bono East Regional capital of Techiman on Monday 9th September 2019. The meeting themed "Accounting for Financial Sector Resolution, jobs and Agriculture is expected to provide a platform for deeper accountability on the recent financial sector clean up.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra and signed by deputy minister hon. Pius Enam Hadzide said the event will also account for work done so far in Agriculture and job creation.

The exercise scheduled to take place at the Valley View University main Auditorium will feature the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Food and Agriculture Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Employment minister, Hon Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development among others.

The statement said CEOs of some state institutions including NABCO and the National Food and Buffer Stock Company will also make presentations on progress made in their respective sectors.

The Town Hall Meetings are an initiative of the Ministry of Information and offer a platform for accountability by Ministers and selected CEOs of State Owned Enterprises.

They also offer opportunities for open interactions between government officials and the people.

The Information Services Department will mount a photo exhibition on the success story of the Akufo-Addo led administration as a side attraction.