Forthcoming Report On Ghana To Shine Spotlight On Highly Anticipated Companies Law: B&P Associates Signs First-Time MoU With Oxford Business Group   

A new report by the global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will explore the key role that Ghana’s new Companies Law is expected to play in enhancing the country’s investment environment.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will provide detailed coverage of the legislative overhaul and the benefits that the government hopes its bid to improve the ease of doing business and introduce best practices will bring.

Amendments that are set to be analysed include the removal of the need for companies to state their objects at the time of incorporation, which will enable them to change their line of business without having to re-register. Other topics that OBG’s report will examine include Ghana’s plans to set up a new, autonomous Office of the Registrar to oversee the registration and regulation of businesses operating in the country, and the mandatory rotation requirement for the appointed auditors of companies.

It will also look at the raft of measures that the government hopes will reduce waiting times for investors looking to register a company or reserve a name with the authorities.

B&P Associates has signed an MoU with OBG for its forthcoming publication. Under the first-time agreement, the law firm will help to produce the Legal Framework Chapter of The Report: Ghana 2020 and other content that will be made available across OBG’s platforms.

Adelaide Benneh Prempeh, founder and managing partner, B&P Associates, said she was delighted to be working with OBG on its forthcoming report, adding that the project was timely, given the national drive underway in Ghana to boost inflows.

“The long-awaited Companies Law represents a major milestone for Ghana as it moves to boost inflows and encourage entrepreneurial activity,” she said. “We look forward to sharing details of this and other important legislation with Oxford Business Group’s readers, many of whom will undoubtedly be keen to learn more about the country’s latest investment opportunities.”

Welcoming B&P Associates on board, Emilie Bertincourt, OBG’s country director for Ghana, agreed that these were exciting times for Ghana, despite the challenges that the country faced.

“News that additional measures are being introduced aimed at further enhancing Ghana’s business climate will sit well with investors, coming on the back of macroeconomic gains and continued GDP growth,” she said. “As a highly regarded legal advisor to both foreign and local multi-sector corporations, B&P Associates is well-positioned to give clear-cut, practical guidance on navigating Ghana’s sometimes challenging business environment. I’m thrilled that our 2020 report will benefit from its experts’ in-depth understanding of the country’s evolving legal framework.”

The Report: Ghana 2020 will mark the culmination of more than eight months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking, and other sectoral developments. OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors, including viewpoints by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, and interviews with Ken Ofori-Atta, minister of finance and Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana. The report will also feature a roundtable on emerging technologies and startup growth with high-profile representatives of ICT companies.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will be produced with Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Association of Ghana Industries, B&P Associates and PwC. It will be available online and in print.