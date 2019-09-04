Alumni Of Paris Graduate School Of Management Holds Formal Inauguration On October 19th

The Alumni of Paris Graduate School of Management (PGSM), Ghana is set to hold their formal and grand inauguration on October 19, 2019, at the plush Coconut Regency Hotel.

The formal inauguration follows a very successful day-out that brought our prestigious alumni from across the country on May 25th, 2019.

The Noble Alumni is made up of astute professionals who lead and serve in diverse industries within and outside the borders of Ghana. As such, this gathering at the plush Coconut Groove Regency Hotel will bring the movers and shakers in various industries under one roof, as they officially set the tone for the impact professionals with significant exposure, experience and education should be having on our country’s development.

“With the very impressive growth and traction gained by the Alumni within a very short period, the event has attracted the attention of the leadership of Paris Graduate School of Management in Paris; resulting in the Dean Professor Mike Wooi and a notable pioneer when it comes to PGSM’s presence on the African Continent – Dr. Sabanjo among other dignitaries both local and international. Alumni from other African countries will also be in full attendance to give the inauguration a continental feel,” the Alumni said in a statement.

As part of activities earmarked in the build-up to the inauguration date, the Alumni will also embark on philanthropic initiatives to have some much-needed donations and supports done. Details of this will be shared very soon, and all interested in supporting a worthy course are very much welcome to come on-board.

“There is also room for institutions, businesses, and organizations looking at giving their brand, projects, products and services a priceless exposure at this great and historic event. Sponsorships come with exposure and mentions on all marketing and informative materials as well as platforms on both traditional media and online,” the statement concluded.