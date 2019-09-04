Minister Boost Police Morale

Interior Minister has asked personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) not to let the recent killings of their colleagues demoralise them.

They should rather, Ambrose Dery said, work hard as protectors of society in fulfillment of their calling.

He encouraged them during an engagement with personnel of the GPS at the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Headquarters in Sunyani yesterday as part of a day's working visit to the region.

The objective of the visit was to enable him to learn at first hand challenges confronting personnel and determine how to address these with a view to enhancing their efficiency at protecting lives and property in their jurisdiction.

The minister held similar engagements with personnel of sister security services such as the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Narcotics Control Board, Ghana Immigration Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Peace Council.

Mr. Dery assured personnel in case of fatality in the course of their work, government would pay their dependants their due.

He added that efforts were underway to equip the security agencies with the necessary tools so they would be efficient.

“The police service would soon take delivery of two helicopters as part of retooling the service to enhance their operation,” Mr. Dery hinted.

The minister directed regional commanders to ensure that personnel on duty wear bulletproof vests and to sanction those who breach the order.

During questions time, he dispelled rumours about the scrapping of 'Cap 30' for service personnel, explaining however that government was working out improved arrangements to ensure their welfare during active service or on retirement.

The complaint about lack of adequate vehicles for operations was common to all the security agencies the minister engaged with.

---Daily Guide