One Dead, 3 Injured In Bomaa Deadly Chieftaincy Clash

A 20-year-old man, identified only as Richmond died last Saturday during a procession to a funeral ground at Bomaa in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Three others sustained injuries in what is believed to be a deadly chieftaincy dispute in the town.

Those injured were Lucy Ama Yeboah, 45, Yaw Badu, 52, and one woman identified as Mercy, 35.

They were treated and discharged at the Bomaa Health Centre while the remains of the deceased have since been deposited at St. John's of God Hospital mortuary at Duayaw Nkwanta pending autopsy.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that two rival chiefs in a protracted chieftaincy dispute clashed at the funeral and supporters of one of the factions allegedly fired a weapon into the crowd, which killed Richmond and injured others in the process.

A man named only as Gordon has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and he is currently helping the police in their investigations.

According to sources, a former chief of Bomaa Nana Akoto was deposed under certain circumstances and a new one, Nana Opoku Agyemang, was installed and this constantly led to rivalry among them.

Last Saturday, the rival chiefs both attended a funeral in the company of their irate supporters, and the shooting incident occurred during the procession.

The Tano North Municipal Police Commander, DSP George Bawa, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on the phone, denied reports there was a clash between supporters of the chiefs but explained that one of the chiefs and his supporters were on a procession to the funeral ground when a gun suddenly exploded in their midst and injured the leg of one of them, leading to his death.

He said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the circumstance under which the gun was shot and confirmed that one person had been arrested to assist in investigation.

---Daily guide