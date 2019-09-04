Sacked Deputy NYA CEO Denies Procurement Allegations

One of the acting Deputy Chief Executive Officers of the National Youth Authority (NYA) whose appointments were terminated by the president, Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng says he had no hand in the alleged procurement violations at the Authority.

Richard Obeng, who was in charge of Finance and Administration, together with CEO of NYA, Mr. Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri and another deputy, Mr. Bright Acheampong were relieved of their duties on 3rd September 2019 in a letter signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

They were sacked following their alleged involvement in some questionable procurement practices at the Authority.

The three individuals were asked to hand over their offices to Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical projects at the NYA.

“I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminiated your appointment. You are directed to hand-over your office to Mr. Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of the Authority and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under relevant law,” excerpts of the letters read.

But Mr. Richard Obeng who was grateful for the opportunity to serve the country as Deputy CEO insisted that his hands are clean.

“I wish to thank President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve the youth of our country. For the sake of the record, I wish to state that I have no hand in the recently reported procurement violations at NYA,” he said in a statement.

Read his full statement below:

I wish to thank President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve the youth of our country. For the sake of the record, I wish to state that I have no hand in the recently reported procurement violations at NYA.

All records available at NYA ie Management minutes and internal payment documents clearly show that I and a few good people have indeed held and taken the strongest possible opposition to the NYA-Prefos Streetlight Training engagements.

As the Schedule Officer responsible for approving payment vouchers, I REFUSED to ever approve any payments intended to that company( Prefos). I did not approve the over one million and eight hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 1.8 million). I actually stopped the payment voucher covering that transaction and locked it up. It is still in my possession. As to why and how that Cheque was written in spite of the Payment Voucher blockade, I leave it to the team of investigators and possibly prosecutors.

I did advise my Director of Procurement to consider opening bid for that transaction if they wanted me to be party to approving payment. Together with my colleague Deputy in charge of Operations, I proceeded to the Chief Executive Officer in his office and gave my professional advice which essentially cautioned him not to proceed. And since that didn't happen, I duly advised myself never to approve any cash transaction to that Company. As a young entrepreneur turned public servant, who was offered a rare opportunity to serve, it is imperative to put out this information as I graciously accept the decision to have my appointment terminated. I am happy that I discharged my duties with the highest level of patriotism and integrity and didn't bother even if it meant becoming a victim of collective action such as this.

I wish to once again, thank his excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government. I pray that investigation is speedily carried out to serve justice to all who stood for the right things and punish those who in a blatant way dented the image of this government with this matter.

SIGNED

Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng

---Citinewsroom