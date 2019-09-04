I Have Always Remained Truthful To The Tamale South Constituency-Yussif Yakubu

Yakubu Yussif,

Mr Yakubu Yussif, the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP for the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region has told The *Voiceless Media*, that he has stayed faithfully, truthfully and of great service to the Tamale South Constituency since he was first elected as the Constituency Secretary in 2010 and thus appealing to the good delegates of the constituency to give him their mandate on September 28, to represent the constituency as its Parliamentary Candidate towards election 2020.

Hon Yakubu Yussif, who is currently the Programs Manager at the Ministry of Business Development and a Board Member for NBSSI, prosecuted an impressive campaign and was able to increase his votes in the Parliamentary elections in 2016 and also protected the ballot effectively leading to the reduction in votes of his main contender, Hon Haruna Iddrisu of the NDC.

Hon Yakubu Yussif did not abandon the constituency after the 2016 elections. He stayed connected with the constituents from the Polling Stations level to the constituency and has been supporting the activities of the NPP in Tamale South Constituency.

Some of the support he has given to the constituency include but not limited to the following:

Facilitatation of employment to about 120 people in the formal sector including NABCO, Aviation, NIA, NBSSI, Sanitation, TOR and other places.

Furthermore, he paid for a venue during the Constituency Executive Elections to ensure that the elections took place at a safe and decent environment.

Also, he played significant supporting roles to the NPP in the constituency during the Limited Voter registration exercise. Aside donating a cash amount of Ghc6,000.00, Hon Yakubu Yussif also rented a pick up vehicle at Ghc350.00 a day for one week to enable effective monitoring of the exercise.

He further provided food for delegates and a TnT for Electoral area Coordinators of the Constituency during the Constituency Executives elections at the Radach Memorial Centre in Tamale.

As part of helping the health needs of the people, he sponsored the issuance of the NHIS cards for 790 polling station executives and 23 Electoral Area Coordinators including 4 of their dependents each totalling 3,275.

Hon Yakubu Yussif also supported and promoted Health Walk programme by the youth of the Tamale South Constituency. The motivation was to promote healthy lifestyles among the constituents.

As someone who appreciates the value of education, the aspiring Parliamentary Candidate facilitated three scholarships for constituents of the Tamale South Constituency to China for further studies. He, in the recent past, also facilitated short courses for six constituents to China to add value to themselves. Hon Yussif has also secured admissions and paid school fees for many youth for further studies.

Hon Yakubu Yussif facilitated the training of 31 young girls from the constituency in soap making to make them employable and supportive to their families. This support, which is expected to be ongoing, is aimed at preventing the girl child from migrating to the South for menial jobs and to rather stay in the comfort of their homes to make decent living.

He also supported 53 Women with funds to support their businesses in the constituency.

In view of the importance of communications in our daily lives, Hon Yakubu Yussif provided 158 mobile phones for some women groups in the constituency to support their activities. This initiative was heavily commended by many in the constituency.

Findings from opinions sampled by *The Voiceless Media* in the Tamale South Constituency points to a cordial relationship between Hon Yakubu Yussif and the constituents. It is therefore not surprising that the constituents want to show appreciation by voting for him to represent the constituency once again.

We will bring to our readers further stories of Hon Yakubu Yussif in our subsequent write ups.

*SOURCE: THE VOICELESS MEDIA*