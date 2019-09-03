NGO Empowers Young Girls Through Beads Making

A non-governmental organisation, Girls on Transformation (GoT), has organised a four-day free skills training for young girls and women at Manhean in the Ga West Municipality.

The training—which focused on beads making and decoration—was held at the premises of the Fountain of Life Assemblies of God (FOLAG-Manhean).

The trainees were trained how to make business out of beads and decoration.

Also, products by the trainees were exhibited for sale to support the Foundation.

At the skills programme, the Founder of GoT, Ms Jennifer Nabil Akologo, in an interview with Weekend Today said the training which was self-funded formed part of the vision of her organisation.

She said apart from GoT vision of embarking on a nationwide outreach programme, it was concerned about empowering young girls (within the age bracket of 13-22) through education against teenage pregnancy.

“We [also] aim at empowering early parents to rise up and fulfill their dreams no matter what, providing guidance and mentorship to girls in school, and. job creation through skills training, especially for teenage mothers,” disclosed Ms Nabil Akologo.

Ms Nabil Akologo said the free skills training was made possible through the support of the Head Pastor of FOLAG-Manhean, Reverend Collins Kodjoe.

According to Ms Nabil Akologo, her Foundation has impacted lives of young girls and women, especially in the Manhean community.

Against this backdrop, the founder of GoT used the opportunity to appeal to corporate bodies, philanthropists, organisations among others to support her efforts to empower women and help reduce teenage pregnancy in communities.

“We believe we have given some girls the opportunity to make a living for themselves through our training,” she said.

Since its establishment, the Foundation has organised two activities. The first one was a motivational programme where women of influence delivered speech to boost the morale of young girls to help them achieve their goals.

And the second activity involved training people in the production of sobolo, a popular Ghanaian non-alcoholic beverage.