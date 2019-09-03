Xenophobia: Democracy Africa Youth Parliament Condemns Attack On Nigerians

Angry protesters looted alleged foreign-owned shops in Johannesburg in a new wave of violence. By Michele Spatari (AFP)

Against the backdrop of widespread and incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa, members of the Democracy Africa Youth Parliament (DAYP) hereby condemns the attack in its entirety.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Speaker of the Democracy Africa Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. John Aggrey of Ghana, noted that the action of these criminals is antithetic to the values of brotherhood and cooperation we hold dear as Africans.

“The looting, attack and maiming of our African brothers by some criminals masquerading as nationalists is hereby condemned,” he said.

The Speaker called on all well-meaning Africans, home and abroad, to stand in unison and condemn these incessant attacks.

He noted that “AFRICA is ONE continent and ONE family! The Africa we want can only be achieved if we accept our fellow member states as family.”

He continued: “We at the Democracy African Youth Parliament hereby called on the South African parliament and African Union (AU) to, as a matter of urgency, hold an extraordinary session to among other things, condemn these incessant attacks, call for compensation of the victims, including moving a motion for the restructuring of the security architecture of South Africa in order to protect the rights and privileges of Africans.”

He noted that the wave of anti-foreigner sentiments that break out sporadically in South Africa and other African countries will negate the full of implementation of the The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

About DAYP: The Democracy Africa Youth Parliament (DAYP) is a 120-member Youth parliament established in 2016 in line with the provisions of the African Youth Charter (Banjul Declaration) of July 2006, which serves as the continental framework that underlines the rights, duties and freedom of the African youths.

Signed

Afo S. Afo

Spokesperson, Democracy Africa Youth Parliament (DAYP)