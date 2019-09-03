No genuine business suffers political persecution – Chamber of Commerce

Archbishop Duncan Williams

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry has pointed out that businesses which go down the drain with each change of government, fall under businesses that exploit political power for unfair economic gain.

The response follows assertions by the Archbishop Duncan Williams who has been pointing to political termination of successful businesses in Ghana.

Speaking during a Sunday Service, the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International expressed concern about what he said was successive governments hounding and killing Ghanaian businesses deemed to be affiliated to opposition political parties.

The Arch Bishop made allusions to the attacks on Zoom Lion and contrasted it with that of Dangote and how Nigeria has legislated policies just to protect their own.

The clearly unhappy clergyman questioned why Nigerian Banks were seen advertising on international channels when Ghana could not as much as boast of a single thriving indigenous Bank obeying regulations and making it on the international scene.

Speaking on the Ultimate Breakfast Show however, the Greater Accra Chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nana Agyenim Boateng insisted that Ghanaian businesses built on sound economic modules have the right environment to grow.

He told host Julius Caesar Anadem, businesses that stand threatened by political opposition comatose only constitute a fraction whose business models are hinged on the favours of particular political parties.

He explained, “”If an entrepreneur develops something that is of value to consumers, irrespective of their political colour, consumers will be willing to pay for that product. But if a politician decides to take advantage of his political position to become an entrepreneur; if you build your business on political links, that is when your business vanishes when that political party is not in power.”

Nana Agyenim Boateng underscored that the Man of God’s assertions would be right to the extent of the revolution era where businessmen were brutalized and subjected to inhumane treatments forcing several of them into exile to escape the military junta.

Ivan Heathcote – Fumador