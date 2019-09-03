Crown Women Rising Regional Empowerment Summit Opens On Thursday

The West African regional women empowerment summit of Crown Women Rising (CWR)-Ghana, opens in Accra on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with high expectations of breakthroughs for solutions to the constraints and challenges in the way of women in business.

The two-day summit, whose packed programme include special presentations by industry experts, panel discussions and an exhibition of manufactured products by women entrepreneurs, will take place at the Conference Centre of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Building.

Speaking to newsmen in a pre-summit interview today, the Executive Director of CWR Ghana, Mrs. Nana Sekyere, said the summit will attract a large number of local and foreign experts in small business development for women and would serve as a watershed of new and more pragmatic ideas for empowering a new generation of enterprising women in Ghana.

Mrs Sekyere said the forum would offer women entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen a rare opportunity for networking and interfacing with women achievers and potential investors.

Pertinent subject matters such as Access to Business Financing, Digital Marketing, Product Branding, E-Commerce, Exports as a Means of Growth for Women in Business and the Eradication of Poverty Among African Women are high on the agenda of the summit.

CWR Ghana is a women-led affiliate of Crown Women Rising, a United States based non-profit organisation committed to promoting women empowerment through capacity building and business partnership development.

The organisation provides a platform for training and networking and facilitates impact-driven engagement which offers technical assistance to women in budding businesses. It is CWR's agenda also to identify, nurture and encourage high achieving women who promote business growth and who, by doing so, stimulate community transformation and development.

The theme for the summit, is “Women Entrepreneurs Empowered for Africa's Prosperity – Engage, Connect and Grow” and is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Business Development in partnership with Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the Exim Bank Ghana. Some of its sponsors are Coca Cola, Access Bank, All Star Insurance, C-Nergy Ghana Limited and others.