BNI Probes UG Accommodation Crisis – Head Of Halls

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has commenced investigations into an alleged hoarding of rooms by some students and authorities at the University of Ghana.

This, according to the Head of Halls at the university, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten Brenya, has been necessary following series of reports that some nine thousand newly admitted students have been left stranded as they struggle for places of residence on Legon campus.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View last night, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten said the university and hall administrators are also investigating the case.

“It is something that tarnishes the image of the youth and the university administration and hall administrators want to ensure that sanity prevails. There have been some investigations and I can say that BNI has even been there and the halls are also internally investigating but in most cases, you hit the wall because the person who made the allegation can decide not to talk or give you the information.”

Dr. Wiafe-Akenten Brenya also suggested that the school should not be burdened with providing more residential facilities amid the campus' accommodation deficit.

Head of Halls at the University of Ghana, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten Brenya

In the short term, he said expanding academic infrastructure should be the school's main priority.

“For now it should not be the responsibility of the university to build more residential facilities. We should rather concentrate on academic facilities in terms of lecture halls, in terms of offices and provide equipment and others that will enhance teaching and learning.”

—citinewsroom