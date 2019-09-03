Vivo Energy Reward Customers With Shell Club Loyalty Programme

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributors and marketers of Shell branded products and services has launched Shell Club Loyalty Programme to reward customers.

Customers will be given a wide array of gifts ranging from food, electronics, airtime, entertainment, shopping vouchers, hampers, transport, health, sports, special insurance packages for commercial drivers, and Exclusive gifts for Shell Club members from time to time.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara said Shell Club Loyalty programme is a special programme to reward all category of motorists any time they buy from selected Shell service stations.

He noted that the programme is in line with its promise to give more value to customers anytime they buy from Shell.

“The Shell Club Loyalty programme is designed to offer customers value and smart choice in their daily purchases at Shell service stations. We appreciate the loyalty of our customers over the years, and believe there is no better time than now to celebrate them by giving them more, any time they buy from Shell service stations,” he stated.

Register for Shell Club Loyalty Card

To join the Shell Club and enjoy the many gifts, the MD noted that customers will have to visit Shell service stations to sign-on with just their cell phone number.

According to him, customers will then be given their Shell Club loyalty card and a tag. Club members will be asked to either complete their registration through the Shell Africa App, the website or through our dedicated call centre.

Mr. Ouattara stressed that some of the benefits of the Shell Club card include earning points which can be converted into gifts and doubling and tripling points through frequency and higher volume purchases.

“It is worth mentioning that the Shell Club card is not a payment card, but a loyalty card to give more value to customers who buy Shell products at selected Shell service stations,” he emphasised.

Mr Ouattara stressed that the programme is rolled out to 100 selected Shell service stations now and will be extended to all service stations across the country in due course.

According to him, the Shell Club Loyalty programme is not a short-term promotion, but an all year round programme to reward all category of motorists, any time they buy from Shell service stations.

“Remember, it is free to own a Shell Club card. S0 get yours now to begin to collect happiness at Shell anytime you buy fuel, lubricants or items from the shop,” he intimated.

Championing Innovation

According to him, Vivo Energy is reinforcing its innovation leadership in the industry by introducing for the first time onto the market, the comprehensive loyalty programme.

He added that for many years, the company has led innovation in the downstream petroleum industry in Ghana.