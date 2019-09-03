Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Support Persons With Disability

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley, Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh has presented items and start-up equipment worth ₵35,000 to 77 disabled persons in his area as part of government’s economic empowerment agenda for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

The items included Wheelchairs, Cocoa spraying machine, deep freezers, Knitting machine, Industrial machine, Sewing machines Bicycles and White Canes.

The procurement of the items was made possible through funds from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocated to the PWDs in fulfillment of a new policy direction of president Akufo-Addo led government, to provide sustainable livelihoods to persons with disability in other to empower them to be economically viable.

Handing over the items to beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held in Bogoso on Tuesday, 27th August 2019, the MCE said: "the government is commitment to the welfare of PWDs hence increased the disability fund from 2% to 3%."

He said government will continue to create equal opportunity for PWDs by establishing them economically so they can fend for themselves.

He noted that ₵11,200 was given to 14 PWDs who needed financial support whiles the other 63 were given items based on their need request to ensure everyone benefited directly in one way or the other.

Hon. Owuh, disclosed that the assembly is planning of opening a Vocational Skill Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities to equip them with good skill training which can help improve their standard of living.

He also indicated, the support package would be extended to all registered PWDs in the municipality and appealed to those whose requests were yet to be met, to patiently wait for the next set of the package

The MCE cautioned beneficiaries to desist from selling the items but take good care of the equipment in order to prolong its life span.

He tasked the monitoring team to periodically check and ensure that beneficiaries put the support to its intended use.

Patrick Obeng, the chairman for the persons with disability expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture.