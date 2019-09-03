Two Grabbed Over Sale Of Assault Rifle

An 'Okada' rider, George Nanpagan and a businessman, Nicholas Odor are currently in the grip of the Accra Police Command for attempting to purchase an AK-47 rifle in Accra.

According to the police, the latter gave an amount of GHc5,500 to the former to initiate the transaction.

The two have been charged with abetment to commit a crime, to wit unlawful possession of a firearm without authority.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of Accra Regional Command, Inspector Kwabena Danso told Citi News that the police received a tip-off last Friday which led to the arrest.

The police quickly deployed plain clothed personnel leading to their arrest. Currently we are still doing our investigations and very soon, they will be put before the law court.”

He also stressed that a shipment of arms was not being sold or purchased as some rumours had purported.

