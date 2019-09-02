A/R: Immigration Service Boss Tours GIS Offices

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Lawyer Kwame Asuah-Takyi, has admonished Officers of the service to disengage themselves from any form of nefarious activities that would not make the Service achieve its annual revenue target.

He said avoiding bribery and corruption would allow the service to accrue more revenue for infrastructural and developmental projects the Service would be able to establish to address pressing challenges confronting the GIS.

The CGI made these statements during his interactions with personnel of the service as he rounded off his 2-day working tour to offices and facilities of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Ashanti and the newly created Ahafo Regions.

The objective of the tour was for the CGI to familiarize himself with personnel in those Regions and to obtain firsthand information on issues bordering on professional duties.

Mr. Kwame Asuah-Takyi asserted that, ¨the GIS receives most of its resources from 13% of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) hence it is imperative for Officers and Men to bring in all that they receive from services they render so we can achieve more and confront our challenges head-on¨.

“Do not be discouraged about current challenges confronting you at your respective duty posts, but rather deliver your outmost best as you would do if GIS is your own company facing difficult times,” he urged them.

Mr. Kwame Asuah-Takyi bemoaned the level of unpleasant living conditions of Officers citing the bad state of current office and residential accommodation.

“I am willing to put the GIS on higher grounds but I need your support and confidence in my administration,” he assured.

As part of activities of the tour, the Comptroller-General visited GIS District Offices at Juaso, Konongo, Ejisu, Effiduase, Kumawu, Mampong, Mamponteng, Nkawie, Nyinahinin, and Tepa, all in the Ashanti Region.

TheA hafo offices he visited were Goaso, Kenyasi, Acherensua, Bechemand Dua Yaw Nkwanta and rounded up his tour at Bibiani Office, in the in the newly created Western North Region.

Earlier this year, the CGI toured the Northern, Upper West and the newly created Savannah Regions to interact with personnel as part of his open door policy.