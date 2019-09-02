Takoradi Kidnappings: Police To Finish DNA Test This Week

Medical test on DNA samples of three kidnapped Takoradi girls is expected to be completed this week.

According to an earlier police statement dated 5th August 2019, the service estimated a four week period for the test.

The statement also indicated that, the police would cover all other angles of investigations as the search for the kidnapped girls continues.

The families of the four kidnapped girls provided DNA samples for the test after a series of objections and protest.

The DNA test became crucial after human parts believed to be the victims were found near the residence of one of the suspected kidnappers Samuel Will.

Two of the suspected kidnappers are currently in police custody in Ghana while the fourth suspect who was arrested in Nigeria is still awaiting extradition. Residents threaten to protest if DNA tests match remains

Even before the Police Service completes it forensic test into discovered human remains suspected to be the Takoradi kidnapped girls, some residents of Takoradi have threatened to hit the streets of Takoradi with a mammoth demonstration if the results of the DNA test results match remains discovered weeks ago.

A Takoradi based social media group, Imagine Takoradi and the Sekondi Takoradi Masqueraders Association, with support from the families of the kidnapped girls on the anniversary of the kidnapping of the second girl, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, petitioned the IGP in August 2019 for a fair exercise through the Takoradi Central Police Command, after a peaceful demonstration.

They paraded through the principal streets of Takoradi with placards condemning the CID Boss on her performance and utterances as well as called for fair forensic test.

—Citinewsroom