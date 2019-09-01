Police killings: Key suspect’s arrest won’t bring closure – ACP Eklu

The Ghana Police service says the arrest of the key suspect in the murder of two police officers at Gomoa Budumburam will not bring closure to the ongoing investigations.

The suspect, Eric Kojo Duah was arrested on Saturday at Atimpoku on his way to the Volta Region.

He was declared wanted days ago with a GH¢10,000 bounty, following the death of the officers.

The two police officers were killed last Wednesday when occupants of a vehicle they signalled to stop opened fire on them along the Kasoa to Budumburam stretch.

Three suspects were arrested the same day in connection with the killing of the officers.

Director of Police Public Affairs Police Service, ACP David Eklu told Citi News that further investigations will be conducted to bring closure to the case.

“We issued a statement on Saturday confirming the arrest of the key suspect. The arrest is key but it does not bring closure to the case…That is why the investigations will continue.”