MIG holds 2019 matriculation ceremony

The Multimedia Institute of Ghana held a matriculation ceremony on Saturday, August 31, 2019 to welcome newly admitted students pursuing various academic programmes in the institution. Students were treated to a two-hour-long showcase of all the best things about the institution and were given useful information about the various opportunities available to them during their time at MIG.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Hans Kofi Adde, an astute legal and media practitioner congratulated the matriculants on joining the leading private media college in Ghana. He edged them to thrive for greatness as they begin to embark on such intensive academic programme.

“I want to tell you all that you are at the right place, at the right time, learning the right job to acquire the right skills to make your life meaningful to yourselves and the country.

“Our back has been long but we cannot tell how long the future is set to be, people in the olden days knew nothing about computers, mobile phone or the internet, now we are at a phenomenal era and you are the modules of this digital era. The digital age has come to enhance learning, enhance information flow and everything. Therefore, you have a responsibility of becoming excellent practitioners.

“Now journalists must be more careful with their utterances, you can’t castigate people wrongly or falsely and go scot-free. You can’t swallow back the defamatory words you spewed, so you must all be circumspect with your reportage. As you are here at Multimedia Institute of Ghana, you will be trained to do the right thing at all times”. Said Mr. Kofi Adde.

The Director and life patron of Multimedia Institute of Ghana, Nana Kwaku Duah also congratulated and welcomed the newly admitted students. He advised them to make good use of their time at the institution and avoid external activities that will be detrimental to realising their dreams. He also called on the government of Ghana to be more active on protecting the rights of Ghanaian journalists saying;

“The government has a responsibility of protecting our journalists, they play key role in the development of the country. The journalists have become our vigilantes, just like the police, they help to curb crimes in the country. Some of them have gone through cruelties in recent times which is unfortunate”.

More than 150 students successfully matriculated from various, diploma and certificate programmes in Journalism and media studies, Marketing and advertisement, sound engineering, Graphic designing and video editing etc.