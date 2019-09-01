"I Will Be The Most Productive Assemblyman In Ghana's Political History" - Aspiring Assemblyman 'Blows Horn'.

Reindolf Amankwa

An aspiring Assemblyman for the Apagya/Akrofrom electoral area in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region has hinted that he would be the most productively successful assemblyman in the history of local area governance and politics in Ghana.

Speaking to GHLifeTV News, the aspiring assemblyman, known in political life as Reindolf Amankwa (a.k.a Chief) noted, "I am about making history as the most productive, efficient and effective assemblyman ever in Ghana". Asked how, he explained that his outlined programs will shake Ghana beyond imagination and will make people ask who this genius is?

He said, "Owing to the programs and activities that I have outlined to deliver onto my people, I am not afraid to boast that my tenure as assemblyman for the Apagya/Akrofrom Electoral area, on a likely event I win, would go into the history books as the most brilliant, effective, efficient and successful leadership ever to be seen in our district assembly governance".

"Under my leadership as Assemblyman, my electoral area which is Apagya and Akrofrom will become a place where other assembly members and national leaders come to study the art and science of leadership", he stressed.

The aspiring assemblyman further hinted how he has been able to effectively mobilize some youth and elderly persons to propagate what he terms as the 'Nimde3 Ne Osom Pa' message. "I have a very solid campaign team which is made up of Elders of the Apagya and Akrofrom communities, Youth, women groups and even kids" he maintained.

Asked what could be the obstacle to his victory, he noted that, "the only way my dreams and great vision for my people would fail to materialize is the financial constraints I'm facing, and that is why I'm calling for help from anyone who's ready and willing to financially support the campaign".

Reindolf Amankwa, the young man aspiring to be assemblyman for Apagya/Akrofrom electoral area was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Service Personnel Association, Ashanti region in the 2016/17 service year and one time Press and Information Secretary aspirant of the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS.

He is currently a member of Critical Thinkers International (CTI), one of the most vibrant political think tanks currently operating in Ghana, where he serves as research fellow and writer.

Source: GHLifeTV News