Outside Duties, Snap Checks And Guard Duty Police Officers Will Be Armed—Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has conveyed Government’s heartfelt condolences to the families of Police officers killed in the line of duty in recent weeks.

Five officers, including a woman, have been shot and killed in the last month in various parts of the country while discharging their lawfully mandated duties. The latest of these killings occurred on Wednesday August 28, 2019 when suspected armed robbers murdered L/Cpl Mohammed Awal and Sgt Michael Gyamasie, stationed at Kasoa MTTD, at Aplaku near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of three persons suspected to be involved in the murder of the two officers, while a bounty of Ghs10,000 has been placed on a suspect, Eric Kojo Duah, who is on the run.

Speaking at the family house of L/Cpl Awal at Abuakwa in Kumasi, Vice President Bawumia, who is also Chairman of the Police Council, consoled the families of all the slain police officers.

“I came here today in a very sad mood. Government is very much disturbed by what happened on Wednesday 28th August leading to the loss of two police officers, namely Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed in the line of duty. This development of violence, maiming and killing of security officers going about their lawful duties to protect lives and property in the country are acutely distressing.

“On behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I convey the heartfelt condolences of the entire government to the bereaved families, and pray Allah for a peaceful rest to the souls of our beloved. We assure you of the prayers and support of government in these trying times.”

Government, Vice President Bawumia announced, has ordered the police administration to equip all officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) with weapons when on duty in a bid to provide greater protection to the men and women of the Service.

As well, all officers who go on “outside duties” including guard duty at banks and filling stations will now be issued with weapons, bullet proof vests and helmets to be able to protect themselves.

“Just this week, 4,500 bullet proof vests have been delivered to the Police to help stem these unfortunate incidents. I urge police officers to wear the bullet proof vests and not say that they are uncomfortable to wear. Other logistical items have been delivered to the Police including non-lethal weapons. Government will continue to support the Police and more logistics will be delivered soon. We must protect our police for them to be able to protect us.

“We are retooling the Service and Government has delivered 567 vehicles to the Police service since 2017. We have also given clearance for the recruitment of 4000 officers into the Service to boost the numbers.”

The management of the Ghana Police Service, he added, are working hard to bring the perpetrators of the murders to book.

“I have full confidence in the IGP and his men to work hard to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We are going to go after the attackers”, he declared.