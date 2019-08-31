Buduburam Cops Shooting: Prime Suspect Busted

Eric Kojo Duah, the prime suspect

Eric Kojo Duah, the prime suspect in last Wednesday's killing of two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region has been arrested, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh has confirmed to Graphic Online.

He was arrested at Atimpoku on Saturday morning.

He was reportedly trying to cross the Adomi Bridge to the Volta Region when police officers on guard duties at the bridge arrested him.

He had tried to disguise his looks with a plaster on the left side of his face.

Graphic Online gathers that upon a telephone call received from the police headquarters in Accra, the police officers detailed on duty at the Atimpoku bridge were alerted to arrest occupants of a black Golf vehicle with the registration number GW 5972 - 18, which was heading towards the Volta region.

The officers at the bridge then arrested the occupants which included suspect Eric Kojo Duah.

