Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten Woos Japanese Investors

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, has urged Japanese investors to consider Ghana as their preferred investment destination in Africa.

Speaking at the Ghana Investment Promotion Center's (GIPC) Investment Opportunities Summit in Yokohama City Japan, Mr. Kyerematen outlined several investment opportunities in Ghana.

He appealed to investors in Japan to join their colleagues in Ghana to leverage the country's numerous investment opportunities.

The GIPC's Investment Opportunities Summit took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 2019 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

President Nana Akufo-Addo and several other African leaders including Liberia's President, George Weah, are attending the Conference.

Mr. Kyerematen seized the opportunity to outline the Economic Transformation programmes being implemented by Mr. Akufo-Addo's Government.

Of particularly mention was the One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs, Strategic Anchor Industries, Digitization Projects, Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones, among others.

The Trade Minister briefed the Japanese that Ghana was number one investment destination in West Africa.

He revealed to them that Ghana is the fastest growing economy in the World according to the World Bank and IMF, advising the Japanese Business Executives at the Summit to increase investments in Africa under the new Japan-African Development framework.

Speakers at the Summit included Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, Tomo Hirokawa, GM of Itochu Group and Ray Sowa, CEO of GCB Bank.

---DailyGuide