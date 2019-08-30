Government Announces Bumper Compensation Package For Fallen Policemen

The government of Ghana has announced welfare packages to the families of the two police officers who were shot and killed while on duty at Kasoa near Budumburam in the Central region on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The packages are meant to look after the wives and children of the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) policemen, in appreciation for sacrificing their lives for the country.

The announcement was made by the vice president, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, during the burial rites of the late Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed at his family house in Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South district of the Ashanti region on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The two police officers, Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed and Sergeant Michael Dzamesi, were on duty Wednesday afternoon when they were shot dead by some men in an unregistered vehicle at Buduburam near Kasoa in the Central region.

The two officers from the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Department were said to be conducting road checks when the incident happened.

Addressing sympathizers during the burial rites, the vice president, who is the Chairman of the Police Council, said “we have to think about their families, we have to think about their wives and children and how they are going to be looked after following their burial and so on.”

“We want to assure the families that the government is very much concerned about how the children are going to be looked after, how their wives are going to be looked after and packages will be prepared to make sure that they are well looked after following their demises,” he added.

Eulogizing the murdered police officers, Dr. Bawumia said “they have sacrificed their lives for Ghana and Ghana must also show that we appreciates the sacrifices for our gallant police officers for this country, that is what we intend to do.”

The ceremony was attended by high ranking police and military officers, government officials, politicians and friends, with tight security presence.

