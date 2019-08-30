ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.08.2019 Social News

Glorious Philharmonic Choir Fetes Street Children And Kayayei

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Glorious Philharmonic Choir Fetes Street Children And Kayayei
2 HOURS AGO SOCIAL NEWS

The Glorious Philharmonic Choir on Saturday 24th August fed less privileged children and Kayayeis at Tudu in Accra.

At least 200 packs of nutritious meals were distributed to beneficiaries at this year's street fair as part of the group's 5 years anniversary celebration, with the theme: "God is with us".

The glorious philharmonic choir is an interdenominational choir, which has been in existence for a couple of years now are notable for promoting choral music in Ghana since its establishment on 13th October 2014 as a limited liability company by guarantee under the leadership of Mr. Imbeah Michael.

According to Mr. Imbeah Michael, the executive director, the name "glorious philharmonic" was deduced from the sound that emanates from the singers' voices which was termed "glorious sound "

He noted that their aim as a choir is to promote choral music in Ghana and to develop potential in choral music.

"We do this through regular rehearsals, voice training sessions, music seminars, periodic skills improvement training as well as ministering to people during events, such as corporate and national events, weddings, funerals, concerts, etc".

"glorious philharmonic choir vision is to be the leader in all facets of Ghanaian choral music bringing encouragement and inspiration to listeners", he added.

830201945300-k5fqi7t2h0-whatsapp-image-2019-08-30-at-06.06.42-1.jpeg

830201945301-1i840p4bbv-whatsapp-image-2019-08-30-at-06.06.42.jpeg

TOP STORIES

Mahama Condemns Budumburam Cops Killing
7 hours ago

N/R: 13 Arrested For Attacking Police Officers
7 hours ago

body-container-line