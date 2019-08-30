Glorious Philharmonic Choir Fetes Street Children And Kayayei

The Glorious Philharmonic Choir on Saturday 24th August fed less privileged children and Kayayeis at Tudu in Accra.

At least 200 packs of nutritious meals were distributed to beneficiaries at this year's street fair as part of the group's 5 years anniversary celebration, with the theme: "God is with us".

The glorious philharmonic choir is an interdenominational choir, which has been in existence for a couple of years now are notable for promoting choral music in Ghana since its establishment on 13th October 2014 as a limited liability company by guarantee under the leadership of Mr. Imbeah Michael.

According to Mr. Imbeah Michael, the executive director, the name "glorious philharmonic" was deduced from the sound that emanates from the singers' voices which was termed "glorious sound "

He noted that their aim as a choir is to promote choral music in Ghana and to develop potential in choral music.

"We do this through regular rehearsals, voice training sessions, music seminars, periodic skills improvement training as well as ministering to people during events, such as corporate and national events, weddings, funerals, concerts, etc".

"glorious philharmonic choir vision is to be the leader in all facets of Ghanaian choral music bringing encouragement and inspiration to listeners", he added.