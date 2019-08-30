Ghana Gas-Karpowership Pipeline Project 95% Complete--Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Ghana Gas–Karpowership pipeline project is almost complete, and it’s anticipated to flow its first gas by October this year.

This was disclosed by the Corporate Communications Manager for the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah during a tour of the project area.

According to him, work done so far on the 11 kilometre gas pipeline from the Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station (TRMS), Aboadze to the 470MW Kardeniz Powership Osman Khan of the Karpowership Ghana Limited, docked at the Sekondi Naval base, stands at 85 percent and is expected to be completed by September this year.

Mr. Owusu Bempah disclosed that Ghana Gas would be flowing on average about 80 million cubic feet of gas per day to the Karpowership to generate electricity, that he intimated would be fulfilled by the company.

This project is estimated to save the country about $20 million each month. The Karpowership was relocated from the eastern power enclave to the Western naval base some two weeks ago.

Amandi Construction limited is the company contracted to build the gas pipeline installation to facilitate the supply of gas from the TRMS to the power ship.