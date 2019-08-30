Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad Invites Awua- Ababio to France

The Director of the Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Mr. Awua Ababio has rounded up a 3 day visit (24/08/2019 -27/08/2019) to France at the invitation of the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad, OGHA and the Ghanaian Community in France Council (GHACIF).

He was met upon arrival by the President of OGHA/GHACIF, Mr. Michael Osei Mensah(author of ''A Call For a Ministry of Ghanaians in Foreign Lands'') and diplomats of the Ghana Embassy in France.

The visit afforded people of the Ghanaian Community in France an opportunity to closely interact with him to discuss issues concerning the interest of Ghanaians in the Diaspora and those living in France in particular.

In turns, he interacted with traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, muslims, representatives from Lille, Strasbourg, Troye, Toulouse and Marseilles.

During his visit, he addressed two Ghanaian Gatherings one at Pierrefitte in the presence of Her Excellency Anna Bossman Ghana's Ambassador to France, Diplomats, and Community leadership. The other one was at Saint-Denis with a representative cross section of the Ghanaian Community.

He granted two radio and social media interviews to Adamfopa Radio/Tv in France and Power Radio GH, France. During these exercises, he offered Ghanaians and their leaders opportunities to make proposals and also answered questions of interest.

Accompanied by Mr. Osei Mensah Michael, President of GHACIF and OGHA, he paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Ambassador to France where fruitful discussions of mutual interest transpired between himself and Diplomats of the Embassy.

Ghana's Deputy Rep. at UNESCO Dr. Elizabeth Sarkodieh-Mensah after several contributions at the meeting, invited him for a UNESCO visit. She also invited him to the 2020 Ghana Family Fun Day in France. CAGEF, a vibrant Ghanaian association was invited to the meeting at the chancery where they made a presentation of their achievements.

Below is the speech he delivered at the two gatherings :

I extend to you, greetings from the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the people of Ghana.

Thanks to OGHA, the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad under the leadership of (its President) Hon. Osei Mensah Michael and Mr. Haruna Maiga, OGHA Ambassador in Ghana for bridging the links.

Since my arrival in France, I have met with several leaders and segments of your community. I can assure you that it is one of the most beautiful and promising in the world.

Your excellency, Distinguished leaders, Ladies and Gentlemen, France youth and children, let me use this opportunity to briefly introduce DAOOP, the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President.

It was established in February 2017. It is headed by myself the Director, assisted by a Deputy Director, an Administrator and a Youth Ambassador. The objective behind the establishment of the office at the Presidency, emphasises the importance government places on the contributions you Ghanaians in the Diaspora make to the economy.

Ghanaians in the Diaspora, serve in building bridges between their country of residence and Ghana by providing market access, sources of expertise, knowledge, investment and technology.

We envision sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship between Ghana and her Diaspora community for socio-economic development by efficiently harnessing, mobilising,and steering Ghanaian resources in the Diaspora for political inclusion, economic and socio-cultural development. The DAOOP is also working on A Diaspora Engagement Policy which will be launched later this year 2019.

It is currently estimated that an annual inflow of about

$3,8 billion comes to Ghana formally through remittance from Ghanaians in the diaspora.

Our President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, is committed to youth development. Ghana needs her children and grandchildren. I call on all youth here today and beyond to come home and “engineer the rebirth of our National vision and development” and to move Ghana beyond aid. Our motherland, needs your skills and knowledge acquired whilst studying and living abroad. For your information, the DAOOP facilitates in Ghana, Internship programs and national service scheme for young Ghanaians living abroad.

Do not hesitate to speak to me about :

Your Voting Rights,

Organisation of Potentials of Ghanaians Abroad

Dual citizenship

Diasporan Investments, Charity etc

I am here in your community to answer your questions of Diasporan concern.

Thank you for giving me this opportunity and the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President look forward to networking and engaging with you all – Awua Ababio.

OGHA/GHACIF News.