I’ve provided close to 1000 JOBS in Yendi Constituency since 2017- Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate in the Yendi Constituency, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama has told The Voiceless Media in an exclusive interview that she has served the people of the Yendi Constituency with utmost dedication and faithfulness since 2017 and will continue to do even more when voted by the distinguished delegates in the Yendi Parliamentary Primaries when nomination is opened.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama who is also a Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the MASLOC, stated that she has always been of service to the people of Yendi over the years and intend to continue her good works in order to bring accelerated development to Yendi and its people.

The Deputy MASLOC CEO, disclosed that from 2017 to date she secured close to 1000 jobs , supported some of the people of Yendi with cash to enhance their businesses and also helped in the payment of the school fees of several youth of the area aimed at empowering them.

She further disclosed that, she adopted several polling stations during the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections by offering financial support to them.

As a Mother, Hajia Abibata honoured 200 Women in the Yendi Constituency with huge hampers on Mother's Day this year. She stated Mothers have been very supportive to the course of motherhood over the years and continue to dedicate and commit themselves to the good of the society.

Therefore, she saw the need to appreciate their hard work and services to mankind.

This gesture to the women of Yendi was described by the women as unprecedented in the history of the constituency. They thanked Hajia Abibata for her care and love for them.

The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate also revealed that she has been donating cash towards the activities and events of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency to make it proactive and to inspire interest in party folks for victory in election 2020 and beyond.

She indicated her commitment both in kind and cash towards the just ended limited registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission in the Yendi Constituency.

As part of supporting the Yendi Senior High School in the area of potable drinking water, she and her siblings, the Shanni Mahamas donated a Mechanized Borehole to the school in the year 2016.

Other forms of donation made to the Yendi constituency by Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama includes support to 580 farmers in ploughing an acre each at GHC 70 in 2018 and another 580 farmers at GHC 80 in 2019.

She also secured 12 School Feeding Programmes for the Yendi Constituency. She supported 125 women through MASLOC to enhance their businesses.

In the health sector, she donated medical consumables that include plasters, syringes, cotton wool, methylated spirits and many more that were in shortage at the Yendi Municipal Hospital on the 19th August 2019 to enhance the delivery of health care to the Constituents.

Prior to the donation, she had indicated on social media her intention to provide free health screening to the Constituents.

"I have great exposure internationally having had my two year Master’s degree in Columbia University in the USA as well as worked at UNDP in New York including a huge network of contacts that I can bring to bear on the fortunes of the Yendi Constituency when voted as the Parliamentary Candidate and subsequently the Member of Parliament of the area" she added. We will have further interactions with Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama and bring further stories to our readers. Stay tuned.