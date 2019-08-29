Facebook Celebrates 'Icons Of Change'

About 40 young leaders, developers, entrepreneurs and change makers from across Sub-Saharan Africa, were gathered together at a two day event in Accra, to purposely celebrate their achievements and leverage on the global space to excel.

The event dubbed “Celebrating Icons of Change” aims to provide opportunities to network, connect and create positive dialogue.

The participants who were drawn from 15 countries from across Sub-Saharan African are made up of Facebook Community Leaders, Developer Circle Leads, entrepreneurs, SMBs, as well as future change makers from the Africa Leadership University (ALU) organised by Facebook.

They include Ghana, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia.

Speaking to ModernGhana on the sidelines of the event in Accra, Facebook Communications Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo said it is an opportunity for the start-ups to network and create long lasting relationships to grow their businesses.

“I'm so proud that we're bringing the first event of its kind for Facebook to the Continent and to Ghana. At Facebook, we see our role as supporting and investing in various communities here on the continent, in particular the youth. This event is about celebrating those people, the amazing talent, innovation and businesses we’re seeing emerge, and the young people who are accelerating this growth, and building an incredible future for the Continent. It's a privilege for us to be able to bring together 40 icons of change, and we look forward to what the two days will hold,” she stated.

According to her, they, at Facebook supports the next generation through trainings to equip them with entrepreneurship skills that will enable them manage their businesses well.

“Spending two days networking, attending leadership and digital skills workshops, and hearing from other young inspirational leaders from across the continent, attendees will also be given the opportunity to give back to local communities in Accra by hosting workshops such as Coding for kids, and mentorship sessions for other young, up-and-coming SMBs and entrepreneurs,” Kezia Anim-Addo stated.

She continued, “These people have some connection to Facebook who may be developers from our developer’s circles and community leaders. We doing this not just because of the fun of it but organises programs in these countries to expose these young talents to better opportunities so they can grow better and become more successful.”