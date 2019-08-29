26th MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting: Ian Rusell To Discuss ‘Disruptive Leadership In A Fast Changing Business Climate’

Accra, Ghana (August 29, 2019)- MTN, Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company and Business World, Ghana’s foremost business magazine will host former CEO of BCX, Ian Russell at the 26th MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting.

The event, themed ‘Disruptive Leadership in a Fast-Changing Business Climate’ will take place on August 30, 2019 at the Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The event seeks to uncover how business leaders and executives can develop robust leadership styles and skills to match the rapidly-changing business space to foster growth.

Globally, the world of business has evolved and continues to advance at an even faster pace. This, buoyed by technological advancement makes it more crucial for business leaders to acquaint themselves with current trends and skills from seasoned leaders to enable them keep up with the rapid growth.

At the event, Ian Russell, former CEO of BCX, South Africa’s largest technology company would offer insightful thoughts on innovative ways to lead, keeping up with the ever-changing business environment, strategic leadership and explore new strategies to keep you on top in the tumultuous world of business.

About the speaker

Ian Rusell, the main speaker at the MTN Business World breakfast meeting is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of South Africa’s largest technology company, BCX. His tenure witnessed a focused re-engineering of the company which saw a massive shift of the brand towards innovation and disruption.

Prior to this, Russell worked at other top companies such as Telkom, SAB Miller and Barclays in the areas of procurement, operations, supply chain and technology bringing a wave of improvements to these businesses.

He was also one of the initial architects of the Acquisition of Absa by Barclays in 2005. During his time at Absa, Ian focused mainly on re-engineering the cost base and led the highly innovative “One Absa” programme.

About MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting

The MTN Business World Executive Breakfast series running in its seventh year, is the leading thought leadership and networking platform for Ghanaian business executives and entrepreneurs attracting over 800 executives annually.

It has hosted a number of international, motivational and business leaders including: Mac Attram, Robin Banks, Brian Tracy, Siya Xuza, Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Jason Njoku, Sharon Lechter, Mr Yaw Nsarkoh, Rosa Whitaker and many more.

