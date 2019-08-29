Police Sympathises With Families Of Officers killed At Budumburam

Police in the Central Region say efforts are being made to arrest the fourth suspect in connection with the killing of two officers at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

According to the Police, the MTTD officers– Sergeant Michael Djamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal– lost their lives when occupants of a vehicle they signalled to stop opened fire on them on Wednesday along the Kasoa to Budumburam stretch.

“I want to assure families of [the] slain police officers that so far as the police have arrested three suspects , efforts are being made to arrest a fourth suspect linked to the crime,” the Central Regional Police Commander, Paul Manly Awini said.

According to him, the vehicle involved in the crime has been impounded to help with police investigations.

He indicated that three liaison officers have also been appointed to be a link between the police and the families.

“When the [acting] Inspector General of Police heard of the issue he directed that we appoint liaison officers for the families,” the Police Commander said.

The Regional Police Commander also condemned the dastardly act describing it as an unfortunate incident.

The Regional Police delegation consoled the families of the deceased while assuring them of Police support in bringing the perpetrators to book.

He indicated that the police administration will support the children of the slain police officers.

“The Police administration will support the two families financially including their children,” he noted.

