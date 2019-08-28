IIM Africa Set To Host 2019 Annual Convention, Induction & Investiture In Ghana

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa, a professional Institute promoting the neglected and all-important Information Management Industry in Africa, is set to hold her 2nd edition (Ghana) annual convention and 21st Induction/Investiture ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

According to the President/Chairman of the Council, Amb. (Dr) Oyedokun Ayodeji Oyewole “In the twenty-first century, information is the force powering our democracy and our economy. Both the private and the public sector will increasingly rely on information and knowledge, and create value through their ability to manage these valuable assets.

Successful societies and economies in the future will depend on how well they enable information to be appropriately shared while maintaining essential protection for those on whose behalf the information is held. They will depend on how well they learn from the information they hold, and how they use it to create new value, and on how well they deal with the new challenges that digital transformation presents, whether around security, sustainability or privacy”.

He further stated that effective management and sharing of information has the power to improve individuals’ lives and society as a whole, and even to drive economic growth which comes with significant responsibilities, not least to protect individuals’ data and privacy. The pace of change and the challenges of the digital era means we’re not only seeing new opportunities but are also facing new risks. Strong leadership, governance, and professionalism in data, information, records and knowledge management will be key, both to seizing opportunities and to meeting the challenges ahead.

The Institute of Information Management is strategically positioned to help both public and private organizations in Africa develop the required frameworks, tools and culture needed to build capability. By improving professionalism in this essential field, as required in functions such as healthcare, finance, administration, engineering, construction, project management, procurement, IT and communications for organizations to be ready to seize emerging opportunities, and meet the evolving challenges, of managing information in this rising information age.

Sound policy, clear standards, competence, certification, research, and effective processes are all aspects of first-class records and information management deliver through our various programs, aimed at empowering professionals globally.

The 2019 Ghana Annual Convention with the theme “STRATEGY FOR DATA-DRIVEN HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT INNOVATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY” is the 2nd edition of the program in Ghana which debut in 2018. A paper on the theme is expected to be presented by Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Hon. Minister for Health, Ghana.

The convention provides a platform for professionals from different walks of life to gather and discuss issues bothering on effective management of data, information, record, document, and contents, as it relates to healthcare and other different fields of human endeavor including the practice and application of information to people, process, and technology.

The 2019 edition will feature information regarding new medical technology, studies, and publications, as well as information on healthcare management on what needs to be done for the healthcare industry to be committed to data-driven decision-making and respecting data as a first-class asset. The annual convention is also expected to highlight the need to establish a governance framework, so that data is formally, consistently, and securely managed across the organization, and data connectivity, irrespective of source or format, which includes health-related data beyond the clinical environment. And finally, democratizing the data and making it available throughout the organization to foster a culture of data-driven decision-making.

According to the IIM boss, other important activity slated for the event will include conferment of the Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa Fellowship on individuals who have made substantial contribution to the development of the Information Management and Technology profession, its practices or the Institute of Information Management and Honorary Fellowship on other professionals with backgrounds outside of Information Management but are identified as having made significant contributions that impact on the profession, the Institute of Information Management or the society.

Other categories to be inducted include Graduate, Associate, Professional, Senior Professional, and Corporate membership grades.

About IIM Africa

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) is an International professional membership-driven Institute registered in America, Europe, and Africa, developed to serve the growing community of Data, Information, Records, Document and Archives Management professionals who are tasked with managing the dynamic information life cycle within the enterprise. It is the goal of the institute to provide our members with objective insights and guidance on their career path and technology options.

Vision & Mission Statements

Vision

The vision of IIM-Africa is to be recognized and respected as the premier information management institution in Africa, with influence on Information Management trends and educational requirements, driving the development of competent professionals’ for the ultimate recognition of information management as a professional field in various organizations globally.

Mission

Our mission is to ensure that information management professionals are abreast of current and future challenges associated with managing Information assets in an era of social, mobile, cloud, big data and to develop and maintain a premier information management institution which consistently achieves high standards, certification, competence, and research in delivering value to its membership globally.

For more information, please visit: www.iim-africa.org

