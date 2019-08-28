Man Grabbed For Killing Girlfriend

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly killing her girlfriend in Adu Gyamfi at Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The police said the suspect (name withheld for security reasons) had been accused of giving concoction to his 21-year-old girlfriend, Vera Adu, leading to her death.

According to the family of the deceased, Vera fell unconscious after taking the said concoction and was rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Father of the deceased, Jerry Adu, told journalists that his daughter had been in a relationship with the suspect for the past five months.

He said on August 21, 2019, the suspect visited Vera and the two went to town together. They arrived in the afternoon and went to Vera's house to rest and after about 30 minutes, the suspect came out and gave some bottle which looked like a beer bottle to an eight-year-old brother of Vera to dispose it of, he said.

The label on the bottle was removed before the suspect asked a younger brother of Vera to throw it in the dustbin, Mr. Adu added.

“The suspect later left leaving my daughter alone in the room,” he claimed.

After about 30 minutes, he said Vera called one of her younger brothers to inform him that she had become weak. She was then rushed to the hospital.

According to him, the matter was reported to the police that same day.

When DAILY GUIDE contacted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Favour Ackon-Fletcher, she confirmed the incident and said the suspect was in custody assisting in investigation.

