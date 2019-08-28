Asantehene Marks Akwasidae Festival In London

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked the Akwasidae Festival for Asanteman in London last Sunday.

The King who is on a short visit to the United Kingdom (UK) marked the festive occasion in grand style.

Otumfuo arrived at the durbar grounds to a rapturous applause from the Ghanaian community in the UK.

The Ghana High Commissioner to UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, and other dignitaries were at the function.

Some dignitaries, including chiefs, were given the chance to pay homage to the Ashanti monarch.

Otumfuo entreated Ghanaians to unite as one people to help develop the country.

He was of the view that the country's development would be accelerated if the citizenry worked together.

The Asantehene said Ghanaians were one people with a common destiny, for which reason they should always stay united.

He said the government cannot develop the country alone, stressing the need for the people to offer their support.

Papa Owusu Ankomah also enumerated some of the government's policies and called for support from all.

According to him, national growth required the efforts of every Ghanaian so the people must act accordingly.

The programme, which was massively attended, was also used to showcase some of the rich Ashanti culture.

---Daily Guide