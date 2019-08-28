Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Disburse Funds, Items To Persons With Disabilities

On the 27th of August 2019, Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly presented items to Persons with Disabilities.

In 2010, population and housing census put the District population at 159,304 with persons with disabilities population standing at 6,306.

This means that about 4 in every 100 persons in the municipality has one disability or the other. The MCE Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh said disability can be everyone's take and he is happy with the cordial relationship between the Assembly and the Person's with Disabilities.

Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh noted that the ruling New Patriotic Party government has the interest of PWDs. So in fulfilment of such interest the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has increased the District Assembly Common Fund to Person's with Disabilities from 2.5percent to 3percent.

This is the fourth time such disbursement has been done by both the Member of Parliament Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs.) and the MCE Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh which speaks volume for themselves.

The items presented include Deep Freezers, Industrial sewing machines, knitting machines, Cocoa spraying machines, wheelchairs, white canes, and cash to support businesses.

Hon. MCE also congratulated the Member of Parliament Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs) who also doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art for her enormous contribution to alleviating the plight of PWD. Last year, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs) donated wheel chairs and 20 crutches.

Just this month, Hon. Minister added 24 more wheel chairs and 20 white canes and supported them with a grant of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Gh20,000.00). She dined and wined with them and presented pieces of clothes to over 60 persons with disabilities putting smiles on their faces.

Hon. MCE advised the beneficiaries of the programme to use either their cash or items judiciously to the best of their business. And siad monitoring team will visit them to see how their businesses are going.

Mr. Patrick and Mr. Aikins who are driving the association within the municipality, thanked the municipal Assembly especially the Member of Parliament for her kind gesture and on behave of their colleagues promise their overwhelming support to the Menber of Parliament come 2020 elections.