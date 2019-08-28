A/R: Queen Mother Nearly Lynched The Third Time

Nana Akua Pokuaa

The Queen mother of Kumeso in the Ashanti Region has reportedly escaped being lynched by unknown assailant.

Nana Akua Pokuaa says she escaped from being burnt as angry mob marched to her house, suspecting to be opponents of her position.

According to the acting Queen mother, it is the third time she has survived such plot, calling on security agencies to ensure her safety.

She stated, "Some of the opposition said I have become a burden for them because I always overrule their decisions and certain demands".

A farming community like Kumeso in Asante Akim South district happens to be a peaceful town until the demise of their late chief, who according to history came to Kumeso as a stranger and the royals from the town made him the caretaker chief.

The people of Kumeso installed Nana Afua Owusuaa II as the queen mother after the demise of the late queen mother Nana Afua Owusuaa.

Nana Afua Owusuaa II who leaves at the shores of the country therefore in her own wisdom appointed Nana Akua Pokuaa to act on her behalf.

"Our life is in danger now because some people are plotting to take over the life of our queen mother". One of the residents added

Residents have therefore appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the security agencies for adequate security in the town to avoid any who are plotting to end the life Nana Akua Pokuaa untimely.