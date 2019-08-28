V/R: NAGRAT Members Angry With Leaders For 'Stealing'

Over 100 members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in the Volta Region, have complained the association is allegedly making wrongful deductions from their salaries.

The teachers said they have seen deductions of between GHc31 and GHc41 from their salaries by NAGRAT with no official explanation.

One of the affected teachers, Foster Gavor, shared his experience with Citi News:

“It was in the evening that I decided to check my payslip so it was then that I realized I had a deduction of GHc31.38 from my account.”

“We the members have not been briefed on anything and the deduction just took place and when others checked their payslip, different figures were deducted.”

After he contacted his colleagues, he was told it was a NAGRAT welfare deduction started by the regional executives.

These allegations come after NAGRAT recently kicked against a Ghana Education Service SIC Life Insurance Policy that saw the deduction of 10 Ghana cedis from the salaries of all public school teachers.

The policy has been temporarily suspended as a result of the agitations.

NAGRAT had earlier threatened to strike over the GHc10 compulsory deduction.

In 2018, teachers in public basic and senior high schools across the country complained about a deduction of Gh¢10 from their salaries through the Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) for the insurance policy.

This is the second time GES has temporarily suspended its insurance policy with SIC for public school teachers across the country.

---citinewsroom