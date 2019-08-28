Ho Water Scarcity To Stabilise Today – GWCL Assures

“The collaboration has worked effectively leading to early completion of the repairs to enable the resumption of water supply to the Ho municipality,” the statement from Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) said.

“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to inform the people of Ho and the general public that, the challenge with the water situation is completed and water production and pumping has begun and we are assuring our cherished customers that the situation will normalize by close of Day on Wednesday 28th August, 2019.

The company also revealed that the Government is “currently sourcing for funding for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Kpeve treatment Plant to serve the growing population of Ho and a new plant to serve the Hohoe municipality.”

The water supply to the municipality was disrupted two weeks ago after the destruction of a 20-inch diameter pipe between Akrofu and Bame in the Ho West district.

Find below the full statement:

As the general public was informed earlier, on the 18th of August through the Volta Regional Office of the GWCL, the main transmission pipeline from the Kpeve Treatment Plant, that serves the entire Ho township gave way as a result of high tides and levels of the river at Akrofu, a village near Ho. The sector Minister and GWCL have been working with other sectors to have a sustainable solution to the problem. The collaboration has worked effectively leading to an early completion of the repairs to enable the resumption of water supply to the Ho municipality …

As management of GWCL apologizes for the inconvenience caused, the Government is assuring all, that it is COMMITTED TO THE PROVISION OF WATER FOR ALL and will not relent on its effort to realize this vision. The Government is currently sourcing for funding for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Kpeve treatment Plant to serve the growing population of Ho and a new plant to serve the Hohoe municipality…

From Stanley Martey

PR and Communications Department

Ghana Water Company Limited

---citinewsroom