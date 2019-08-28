We Paid NDC Delegates To Vote Out 'Loud Mouth' Ras Mubarak – NPP Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, claims he and his party orchestrated the defeat of the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

Antwi Boasiako who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi claimed he took the decision to teach Mr. Mubarak a lesson for being “too loud.”

Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM alleged that he meddled in the NDC’s election by either paying monies directly to delegates or key persons within the NDC who subsequently handed these monies to delegates ahead of the primaries.

“There are a lot of strategies that we have. Some of them require that you meet delegates, others demand that you meet some leaders and give them the money and they will distribute it to the right people. The Bible even says that money answers all things…In fact the money works in politics so that is one strategy.”

“As for the other strategies, I cannot say them on air. When you look at Ras Mubarak for instance, considering how loud he is, we decided to teach him a lesson. All that is in our hands and in our interest as well. When they were going to elect their national executives, we told them we wanted people we can work with. In politics, you must know the weakness of your opponent and take advantage of them and so you help them choose a candidate. This is something that we have done and so in 2020 Nana Addo will retain the seat,” he added.

---citinewsroom