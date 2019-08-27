Roberta Annan appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Creative Economy

Roberta Annan

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and fashion investor, Roberta Annan has been designated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the United Nation’s authoritative advocate for the global environment to receive a Goodwill Ambassadorial role as a United Nations Supporter for the Creative Economy in recognition of her fantastic leadership dedicated towards social and environmental causes.

In an appointment letter, Dr Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, Director and Regional Representative of UNEP in Africa, mentioned that she is hopeful, this role will compliment Roberta’s excellent work that she is already involved in in regards to sustainable fashion.

The recognition is given to prominent individuals who have expressed interest to contribute to raising awareness of the aims, objectives and priorities of the United Nations and to convey messages about its activities and extend its public outreach.

An official ceremony is expected to be hosted at the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit, the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan forum alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

“I am excited to be designated as UNEP’s Supporter for the Creative Economy”, said Roberta in an acceptance video posted on her social media platforms.

Roberta is an avid philanthropist and is passionate about women’s development opportunities’ across Africa, starting the African Fashion Fund (AFF) in 2014. AFF has been recognised by the United Nations, Paris Peace Forum European Commission as well as major International Luxury Brands. She also co-founded the Impact Fund For African Creatives (IFFAC) - a 100 million Euro fund that will invest in creative businesses across Africa, in partnership with UN- ITC Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Roberta has previously worked with the United Nations as a consultant in resource mobilization, where she mobilized funds that created fundraising strategies to expedite the implementation of UN projects across the world.

Source: Prince Akpah