Mahama Tours Savannah, North East And Oti Regions Today

Former President John Mahama, is scheduled to begin a tour of the Savannah, North East and Oti regions from today, Tuesday.

The ‘thank-you tour’ will see the former president meet and interact with party executives, other stakeholders and the grassroots of the umbrella family in the infant region.

The visit will take the flagbearer to the Savannah Regional Capital, Damongo, and other parts of the region such as Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, North Gonja District, Central Gonja District and the Bole/Bamboi District.

He will then tour the North East and Oti Regions.

At Damongo, he is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I, at the Jakpa Palace, and later hold a mini-rally of party members at the Damongo Lorry Station where he will inaugurate various Regional Committees of the party.

