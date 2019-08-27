Bechem: Kings Foundation Center Of Excellence Inaugurates Library Facility

A library with twenty (20) Computers has been inaugurated at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The programme saw in attendance Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, the Chief Executive Officer of Kings Foundation, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area, H.E. Dr. Ambassador Erieka Bennett, the Head of Mission Diaspora African Forum, Hon. Collins OffinamTakyi, the MCE for Tano South, Hon. John Dadzie, the Presiding Member for Tano South and Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the MCE for Tano North.

In a speech, Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, the Chief Executive Officer of Kings Foundation said, it was the vision of Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area to construct ultra-modern library for the people of Bechem and its environs over the years and since Omanhene had collaborated with him, they had been able to build the facility and promised to work hard to ensure the facility is resourced with the needed materials to help teachers and other organizations to conduct more research on problems confronting their organizations and other sectors of Ghana’s economy.

He said Bechem could boost of having training college and other second cycle institutions and hinted that the availability of the facility would go a long way to assist students and informed authorities of Municipal Assembly to maintain the facility when the need arises to make it serves its intended purposes.

Mr. Achiaw said, he would continue to do his social responsibility’s work to make students in the Municipality acquire quality education as expected to make them become good future leaders and thanked government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo for introducing free senior high school education policy to increase enrolment figures in the various second cycles institutions and also helped to reduce some of the financial problems on parents.

He thanked Her Excellency Ambassador Erieka Bennett for supporting Bechem United football club and other residents both in-kind and cash.

In a short but impressive speech, the Head of Mission Diaspora African Forum Her Excellency Ambassador Dr.Erieka Bennett said, she had brought some books from the United State to be donated to the Library to help improve quality education in the Municipality.

In another development, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the MCE for Tano South thanked Mr Kingsley Owusu Achiaw and Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett for extending their gesture to the residents of Bechem and its environs and also honoured their pledge by completing the library facility at Bechem and thanked all and sundry for making time out of their busy schedule to attend the programme. Hon. Takyi said since the library has been commissioned, it had become property for the Municipality and informed younger generation to make good use of it to make it serves its intended purposes.

Hon. Takyi said, most of the challenges confronting Tano South Municipality could not be solved individually and urged residents in the Municipality as a matter of urgency come together as one people with one common destiny and tried to find antidotes to the problems to make the Municipality develops and hinted that he had collaborated with Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, the MCE for Tano North to roll out the policy to ensure teachers in the Municipalities are motivated to ensure they impart their technical skill and knowledge to the students.

Nana Fosu Gyeabou Akoto II, the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area who chaired the function congratulated Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achiaw for executing this beautiful edifice to the people of Bechem and its environs and promised to take care of the facility and put it into good use.