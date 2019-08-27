Agona West NDC Congratulates Parliamentary Candidate

Heartiest congratulations to PAUL OFORI AMOAH on being elected as the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for NDC Agona West. It’s such a privilege to our party that someone of your stature who combines great oratory, enviable CV, proven competence with a proven track record has been selected by cherished delegates of our Party.

The task ahead of us is a very Herculean one but so is our resolve and determination. We also believe in your abilities, capabilities and our collective strength as a Party who stand ready, willing to campaign in every nook and cranny of the Constituency to reclaim the Agona West seat for the NDC.

It was invigorating to read from our brother Comrade Richard Bentum congratulating you and pledging his full support and that of his supporters towards the ultimate goal of winning power in 2020; that’s the spirit of real comradeship.

Special appreciation to all delegates, General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketiah, Regional Chairman, Lawyer EKT Addo, Vice Chairman, Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, Regional Organizer, Chief Mike Derry, Constituency Executives & Elections Committee, Former MP and Former Appointees, Council Of Elders, Disciplinary Committee, The Security Services, Our friends from the Media and to all who made this elections colorful and memorable.

On behalf of the Constituency Exec Committee led by our unassuming Ag. Chairman, Seth Owusu Agyapong, we thank you all for your selflessness, commitment and dedication towards the NDC.

This is really and truly a victory for Agona West NDC and the Constituency reaffirms our unalloyed support and readiness to deliver the seat.

It’s Possible Together.

God bless Agonaman!

God bless the Great NDC!!

God bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Signed

Abdul-Wahab Africa Zion

Communications Officer