Daboya-Mankarigu Bad Road Blocks Savannah Minister

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah express worry about the bad road network in the Daboya-Mankarigu area.

Due to the raining season, several communities have been cut off.

Farmers in the Daboya-Mankarigu area have lamented bitterly about the rate at which their produce get spoilt in the farms due to the bad nature of the roads.

The minister and some security team traveling to Lukula, a community in the Daboya district had to return because a portion of the road had been cut off due to a portion of the road which has cut off the conflict community from Daboya.

The minister lamented about the security implications of the bad road network of the Daboya-Mankarigu.

---Daily Guide