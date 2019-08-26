ModernGhanalogo

26.08.2019 General News

Daboya-Mankarigu Bad Road Blocks Savannah Minister

By Staff Writer
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah express worry about the bad road network in the Daboya-Mankarigu area.

Due to the raining season, several communities have been cut off.

Farmers in the Daboya-Mankarigu area have lamented bitterly about the rate at which their produce get spoilt in the farms due to the bad nature of the roads.

826201924131-vbrduhgtso-savannah-1024x593

The minister and some security team traveling to Lukula, a community in the Daboya district had to return because a portion of the road had been cut off due to a portion of the road which has cut off the conflict community from Daboya.

The minister lamented about the security implications of the bad road network of the Daboya-Mankarigu.

---Daily Guide

