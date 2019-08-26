Afenyo Markin ‘One-Private School Teacher, One-Laptop’ Coming

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markin has launched a programme dubbed “one-private school teacher, one-laptop project” in his constituency.

He said the programme is to improve ICT education in the constituency.

Under the programme, each private school teacher in the Effutu constituency will get a brand new HP laptop.

606 public school teachers within Effutu had already benefited from the initiative.

Speaking to Citi News at a presentation ceremony where the MP presented the first set of 105 HP laptops to private school teachers, Afenyo Markin indicated that teachers in Effutu must be abreast with knowledge in Information Communication Technology in order to impart knowledge.

“To me if teachers are able to utilize this computers well, they themselves will have the necessary confidence to impart knowledge,” the Member of Parliament said.

“We are in an ICT world and a teacher needs to have all his resources since research is key and this laptop will be used for such an exercise. But to me that is the drive because without such resources we can’t expect our teachers to do better,” Afenyo Markin said.

According to the Effutu legislator, plans are far advanced to build a multi-purpose ICT Resource Centre for both private and public school students to patronize.

“We want to position Effutu uniquely to attract investors. If you don’t sell your community, nobody will sell it for you”.

He indicated that the people of Effutu can only boast of education but according to the MP, the University of Education, Winneba has done little to change the status quo.

“In Winneba or Effutu what we have is education and one would have wished that UEW would have lived up to that expectation but when we talk to them they don’t listen, if they don’t listen then we need to demonstrate that we are ready to take our destiny into our own hands. As a private sector person, my job as an MP is not just advocacy in Parliament but to connect the private sector to my community,” he explained.

Afenyo Markin also added that the people of Effutu will get a new government secondary school by close of next year to support the existing one.

“By the grace of God, the Minister of Education has given us the needed assurance that if we start with some infrustructure, next year there will be a new secondary school in Effutu and in September, the first batch will start,” the Effutu legislator said.

Schools that benefited from the laptops include Uncle Rich School, Winneba Secondary School and a number of other private schools in Effutu.

He added that the next batch of laptops will be distributed before the end of October 2019.

“Once we are done with the distribution of the laptops by October 31, 2019 we will focus on the ICT resource centre in addition to the 12 community libraries we are building,” Afenyo Markin added.

