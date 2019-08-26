Akufo-Addo Commend Girls For Winning World Robotic Competition

President Akufo-Addo has commended students of Methodist Girls Senior High School at Mamfe-Akuapim, who recently brought fame to Ghana after excelling at the World Robotic Competition.

They are Naomi Edem Kuma, Sandra Yeboah Adwoa, Maame Yaa Henaku Manko, Grant Sarah Baaba and Keren Akuoko Sarpong.

The rest are Nana Ohenewaa Frempong, Ruby Anyeley Tetteh, Alberta Anna Affran Essiamba, Susan Akonobea Appiah and Catherine Awurama Benson.

The World Robotic Competition was held at the Lawrence Technology in Michigan, U.S.A, from 16th to 18th May 2019. From their unfancied school at Mamfe-Akuapim in the Eastern Region, the youngsters emerged as the overall best in the competition among students from countries such as the United States, Canada, Singapore, among others.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House to present the trophy they won, President Akufo-Addo said: “I want to first of all congratulate you vigorously on this great achievement; you've gone from Mamfe to the world and conquered the world.”

“You are at the outset of your lives and this should just be the beginning for each one of you in this team; the world will be expecting great feats from you, going further down the road. So you can't rest on your oars and say when you were 15 or 16 you won this prize and that's it; the prize has to be an inspiration for doing even better in the future and I hope that is the attitude that you are imbibing and adopting,” he added.

“I speak on behalf of the entire people of Ghana to tell you that we are all very proud of your achievement. We want to wish you even greater achievements; more power to your elbow. Take this victory as a sign that hard work, concentration and co-operation pay off,” the President stressed.

Together with them were Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Opoku Amankwah; Headmistress of the Sylvia Isabella Laryea; and parents of the students.

---Daily Guide