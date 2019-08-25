Hon. George Kwame Aboagye

*I pledge to welcome and work with the other aspirants - Hon. George Kwame Aboagye.*

The former Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency of Western, Hon. George Kwame has pledged to welcome and work with the other two aspirants that contested the just ended NDC primaries to ensure victory in the 2020 general election. He pulled 533 out of the 1159 votes representing 46% of total valid vote cast to emerged victor in the 24th August 2019 NDC Primaries.

"The primaries are over and I have put aside all that transpired during the campaign. I pledge to welcome and work with the other aspirants that contested the primaries. Thank you all for the victory but I called it NDC victory" He said.

He used the opportunity given him to address the delegates to also thank Almighty God, National, Regional and Constituency Executives, Constituency Election Committee and Directorate, aspirants, Electoral Commission of Ghana and the electronic Media for successful, peaceful, free and fair elections. He also vows to hit the grounds running to capture the seat he lost to NPP in 2016 back in 2020 elections.

By John A. Adogobah *(protocol)*